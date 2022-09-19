Hood shines at MSSU Stampede

McKenna Hood was among the top runners Saturday at the Missouri Southern State University Stampede in Joplin, Mo.
Hood, a Tahlequah junior, placed 21st among 319 runners from Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas in the Green Division and closed with a time of 19:41.52.
Junior Tori Pham placed just outside the top 100 at 104 for the Lady Tigers and had a time of 21:11.08. Sophomore Annika Barr ended with a time of 24:56.75, freshman Ashly Ledezma posted a time of 25:22.94, freshman Haley Wilson had a 27:19.41, sophomore Jasmine Alanis ran a 32:41.15, and freshman Analeigh Rowe closed with a 36:55.48.
Hood’s finish came just behind Bishop Kelley sophomore Gwyneth Meyers, who placed 18th with a closing time of 19:30.74. Meyes was the Class 5A state champion in 2021.
Tahlequah head coach Elzy Miller said it was Hood’s best performance of her high school career.
“She ran a really smart race,” Miller said. “The only girl out of Class 5A in Oklahoma that beat her was the defending state champion from Bishop Kelley, and they went back and forth the whole race. She pushed really hard up the hills on a difficult course and worked extremely well. It was the most competitive race she’s ran in her career.”
For the Tigers, sophomore Jacob Tiger finished with the best time. Tiger placed 104th with a 17:38.35. Freshman Taven Neal was next with a time of 19:02.96, junior Braxton McCarty followed with a 19:36.36, junior Ismael Perez had a 19:43.04, freshman Joseph Espinosa had a 20:26.67, freshman Trent Havens posted a time of 20:51.62, and sophomore Kaden Tibbetts ran a 21:24.72.
