BROKEN ARROW – A strong final four pins for the RiverHawks Monday pushed them into a three-way tie for the lead at its 24th NSU Women's Golf Classic at The Club at Indian Springs.
Northeastern State shot 295 and is tied with Southwestern Oklahoma and Rogers State for the lead. The RiverHawks rocketed from fourth after carding a six-under through the last four pins. On 18 they landed three birdies.
The RiverHawks have won their home tournament five times but it has been since 2012 that they have taken the team trophy.
Yasmin Hang paced NSU with an even 72 and is one stroke back of the lead. The senior battled back from a three-over on the 12th pin and fired off a three-under the rest of the way.
Sam Maceli landed five birdies and is a shot back of Hang on the leaderboard tied for sixth place. Jessica Parker turned in a 74 and is tied for ninth overall.
Ines Diaz had a 76 and Marybeth Bellnap shot a 79 in her first action in a season. Chloe Williamson carded an 82 as an individual.
Northeastern State will return to the course on Tuesday for the final round starting at 11:36 a.m.
