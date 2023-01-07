Stilwell came out early offensively and used tough defense to get the win over Sequoyah Saturday in the Lincoln Christian Tournament winning 69-43.
The Lady Indians of Stilwell ended up with the first possession of the game however a turnover to Sequoyah allowed them the first score. That would be last lead for Sequoyah as Stilwell brought the pressure. Stilwell and Sequoyah traded places a few times at the free throw line. However, Sequoyah struggled to cut through the Stilwell press. Stilwell continued to shoot the three and worked the ball down low well causing Sequoyah to stay behind 20-5 at the end of the first. =
The quickness of Stilwell and ability to move the ball caused Sequoyah to have problems early on in the second quarter. Sequoyah started to work a few shots in but fell short going into halftime trailing Stilwell 37-14.
Sequoyah battled to cut through the Stilwell defense once again and scored 18 points. Stilwell stopped that momentum with 25 of their own leading 62-32 with the final quarter to play.
The struggle continued through the fourth with Stilwell dominating the shooting game over Sequoyah. Stilwell took the win with a final score of 69-43.
The Sequoyah Lady Indians will be back at home Friday Jan. 13 at 6pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.