Maybe it was the wait, maybe it was the bus ride and the venue, or maybe, just maybe it was the Keys basketball teams were hungry for victory.
Whatever it was, last week’s games against Westville that had to be rescheduled due to the weather, were played Feb. 9, with Keys winning both games. The Lady Cougars bested Westville by 10, 47-37, and the Keys boys almost duplicated the girls’ score, defeating the visiting Yellowjackets 46-37.
The Keys Lady Cougars wasted no time taking control of their game, pumping in 14 points in the first quarter, while holding the Westville girls to five. In fact, the only chink in Lady Cougars’ offensive armor in the game came in the second period, when their only points came on a long-range shot by Bailey Davis, and they missed out on several more points by going 0-for-5 at the free throw line. Westville took advantage of the Keys’ lull by scoring 11, cutting the Lady Cougars’ lead to one, 17-16, at intermission.
The Keys’ girls got their second wind during halftime, and came out hitting on all cylinders in the third and fourth quarters. The Lady Cougars rippled the nets for 17 points in the third period, and 13 in the fourth, while holding Westville to five and 10 in the same quarters, respectively.
Senior Ashlyn Radomski was everywhere on both ends of the floor. On the offensive end, she scored 19 points, including 9-of-11 at the charity stripe, and a pair of three-pointers.
Davis finished with 13, including 3-of-4 at the line in the fourth period, and two downtowners. The trio of Madison Hood, Elizabeth Holland, and Caylyn Callaway checked in five points a piece to round out the scoring.
Overall, the Lady Cougars went to the free throw line 26 times, making 17, including 10-of-12 in the fourth. Westville made four of their nine attempts.
The boys’ game between the Keys Cougars and the Westville Yellowjackets held everyone glued to their seats until the end, which actually ended in overtime, where the Cougars outscored Westville 9-0 for the victory.
The game was tight throughout, with the Cougars jumping out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, only to see it dwindle to three, 18-15, by halftime.
The third quarter brought the Yellowjackets another point closer, leaving Keys with a 29-27 lead going into the final eight minutes of regulation.
Westville took that quarter by two, ending regulation time in a 37-37 tie, bringing about a four-minute overtime period.
During the extra time, Trenton Nichols hit a couple of baskets, including an old-fashioned three, which is a basket and a free throw, and Reed Trimble took advantage of four chances at the line, making all four, giving the Cougars nine for the period. Meanwhile, on the other end, relentless defense by the Cougars, and especially by Colton Combs on Westville’s big post player, Keys’ Head Coach Greg Barnes said, kept the Jackets off the board, and the Cougars won by nine.
“Reed and Josiah Wolff kept us alive offensively, and everyone played well defensively, especially Colton. He did a great job on Westville’s big kid,” said Barnes.
Trimble led the Cougars offensively with 17 points, including the big 4-4 at the line in the overtime period. Wolff contributed 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers.
Nichols and Garin Barnes each scored seven points, Tae Muskrat-Flynn added two, and Combs finished with one.
The Cougars were nearly perfect at the free throw line, making 7-of-8.
After a Feb. 10 game at home against Vian, Keys has one more regular season game on Feb. 14 at Howe. They will host Districts on Feb. 18 against Tulsa Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.