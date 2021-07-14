Houston Astros choose NSU’s Nic Swanson in MLB draft

Northeastern State’s Nic Swanson has been selected in the 16th round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the Houston Astros Tuesday.
Swanson held one of the lowest earned run averages nationally this season for a starter at 1.55 and had a 9-1 record striking out 106 batters. He was short of the program’s single-season NCAA Division II era mark, which was accomplished with three more appearances. Swanson’s nine wins are the most for an NSU starting pitcher since 2002, and his ERA is the lowest among starters since 1996.
The Bixby, Okla. native was named American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Second Team All-America and earned three All-Region Honors this off-season.
Northeastern State’s last MLB draft selection came in 2018, with Ben Strahm being a 23rd-round pick by the San Francisco Giants. The program has had 11 overall selections since the MLB draft was started in 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.