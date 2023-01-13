Howe Lions two better than Keys Cougars

The Keys Cougars’ High School Gymnasium was the venue for some exciting high school basketball Thursday, Jan. 12, featuring the Keys Cougars and the Howe Lions.
The game was close throughout, fans saw several lead changes, but when the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard displayed the disappointing news for Keys fans. The Howe Lions had won the game, 43-41, completing the clean sweep started by the Lady Lions’ earlier defeat of the Lady Cougars.
The Keys boys capitalized on Josiah Wolff’s seven first-quarter points, aided by Trenton Nichols’ five points, to grab a 12-7 lead in the first period.
Howe closed the gap by two by winning the second quarter 9-7, but the Cougars still held a 19-16 lead going into halftime. Garin Barnes had five of the Cougars’ seven points in the quarter with a basket and 3-of-4 from the free throw line, and Reed Trimble added two points.
The Lions broke out of their single digit mode in the third quarter, logging 13 points while holding Keys to nine, including five by Wolff, two by Barnes, and one each by Trimble and Colton Combs, to grab a one-point lead, 29-28.
Unfortunately for the local Cougars, Howe won the final quarter 1-13 for the final margin of victory. In the final eight minutes, Nichols logged five points, Barnes added four, and Trimble and Combs each scored two.
The Achilles Heel for the Cougars throughout the course of the game was free-throw shooting. Although the Cougars went to the charity stripe 19 times, they only connected 11 times, a mediocre 58 percent.
Keys Head Coach Greg Barnes said the Cougars have been working on free throws all along.
“For the season, we’re hitting about 75 percent,” Barnes said, “but last night we struggled. In fact, we struggled just putting the ball in the hole at all. But, if we’d shot our normal free shot average, we might have been able to win the ball game.”
Wolff finished with high point honors for the Cougars with 12, followed by Barnes with 11, and Nichols with 10. Trimble finished with five, and Combs with three.
“Howe’s big post player hit us for 13 points inside last night, seven in the fourth quarter,” Barnes said, “and that was just point blank where we didn’t get to our rotations very good, defensively.”
Tonight, Friday, Jan. 13, the Cougars travel to Vian to take on the Wolverines.
“I'm a little concerned about tonight,” Barnes said. “We’re seven games in 11 days, we’re a little bit dead-legged right now. Vian is a tough team, they play hard, and they’re always pretty good.”
The Cougars will be going into tonight’s game with a 10-2 record.
“It’s a good record, but it would have been better if it were 11-1,” Barnes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.