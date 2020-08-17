It’s been a rugged start to the fastpitch softball season for Hulbert.
The Lady Riders were swept in a doubleheader in their home openers Monday in 11-1 and 17-0 losses to Howe.
Hulbert, now 1-4 on the season under head coach Bobby Teehee, went 1-2 over the weekend at the Big 8 Conference Tournament in Vian. The lone win came in an 11-1 victory over Central Sallisaw on Saturday.
In Monday’s two setbacks, the Lady Riders managed a combined six hits. They were limited to a single apiece by Lilly Chambers and Savanna Hamby in Monday’s opener and got their only run during the fifth inning on a Hamby RBI single that scored Gabby Cook with two outs.
Chambers and Callie Price both saw time in the pitcher’s circle in game one. In a starting role, Chambers allowed nine earned runs on 11 hits over four innings. Price tossed a scoreless inning in relief and recorded a strikeout.
Hulbert had a single apiece from Cook, Chambers, Kaylei Cannon and Kalanee Keener in the nightcap.
Price, Alyssa Fair and Chamber each worked from the circle.
In Saturday’s win over Central Sallisaw, Cook and Chambers had two hits each to pace an offense that produced nine hits in all. Chambers drove in a game-high three runs, and Cook added a pair of RBIs. Hamby, Cannon, Fair, Amaya Rodriguez and Taleah Conrad each singled.
Chambers earned the win in the pitcher’s circle. In four innings, Chambers gave up earned runs on four hits, struck out two and issued one walk.
The Lady Riders suffered a 5-4 loss to Westville and a 12-0 setback to Vian in its other two games at the Big 8 Conference Tournament on Friday.
