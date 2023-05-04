Those hoping to see how Hulbert baseball’s first round of the Regional Tournament turned out will have to wait another day.
After playing the first two innings against Preston High School, rain in the area forced a delay pushing the game from Thursday, May 4 to Friday, May 5 at 11 a.m.
Through the first two innings, the Riders were down 6-1.
Hulbert got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning when Ethan Reese’s leadoff single came around to score on a fielder’s choice. Preston would quickly respond with six runs in the bottom half.
