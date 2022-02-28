The Hulbert basketball teams both went into Regional play at Howe, Saturday, with one loss already. They both played Haskell, and they both lost. The Lady Riders were eliminated by Haskell, 57-43, and the Riders were dropped by Haskell, 55-46.
The Lady Riders: fell behind 20-9 in the first quarter, and could never quite catch up.
Gabby Cook led Hulbert with 19 points, while Brea Lamb finished with 14, including 12-of-18 at the free throw line.
The following quotes were lifted from Coach Joseph McClure's public Facebook page.
"Year number two in basketball is officially in the books for this season. This season was full of some ups and downs, but I do believe we made a tremendous amount of strides in the right direction," McClure said. "The end of the year talk in the locker room was bittersweet tonight because I wanted to keep playing this season, but at the same time I didn’t have to tell any senior basketball players bye because we don’t have any seniors on the roster.
"That’s exciting because we are bringing everyone back next season," he posted.
The Riders: also fell behind in the first quarter, 20-9, and also could never quite catch up.
Tanner Vaughn and David Jacobs were the big guns for Hulbert, scoring 15 and 14, respectively.
An interesting note: there were few free throws in the game. Hulbert only got to the line once, and Aiden Longan made it, capping off an old-fashioned three point play.
Haskell was 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.