After a three-headed match-up in Hulbert Tuesday, April 11, involving the Hulbert Slow-Pitch Lady Riders, the Quapaw Lady Wildcats, and the Colcord Lady Hornets, the Lady Riders are still even up at 10-10.
The Lady Riders made first-inning mistakes in their first game, allowing Colcord to score four runs.
The Lady Riders scored both their runs in the bottom of the first inning. Alyssa Fair singled, and Kaiya Dearborn walked. After a pop-out, Calan Teague singled Fair home, then Sadie Chambers had a sacrifice fly to score Dearborn.
That was two of Hulbert’s three hits. Hayley Smith added a single.
The Lady Riders took charge of their second game early on, scoring two runs on Quapaw in the first inning, then holding off a desperate comeback attempt by the Lady Wildcats in the top of the final inning to claim a 7-5 victory.
The two-run first inning started with Dearborn drawing a walk on four straight balls. Chambers singled, setting the stage for Teague, who responded with a double into left field, scoring both Dearborn and Chambers.
Quapaw put up a run in the top of the second, but the Lady Riders nullified it with one of their own in the bottom of the inning. Three straight walks to Brea Lamb, Kyra Horn, and Alli Justice loaded the bases.
One out later, Fair singled, scoring Lamb, giving the Lady Riders a 3-1 lead. A combination of singles by Kenleigh Farmer, Smith, and Eryn-Jo Gibson, and walks to Lamb, Horn, and Justice put three more scores on the Hulbert side of the scoreboard for a 6-1 lead.
The Lady Riders added one more for good measure in the fourth when Dearborn, one of only two seniors on the team, walked, Chambers doubled, and Teague recorded an RBI with a sacrifice fly.
To that point in the game, neither team had committed an error. That changed in the top of the fifth and final inning. The Lady Riders muffed the ball twice, and Quapaw got three hits, all adding up to four runs for the visitors, but that’s all they could muster, and the game ended, 7-5 in favor of the Lady Riders.
Chambers finished the game with a single and a double, Teague had a double and three RBIs, Smith added a pair of singles, Farmer singled once, and Gibson drove in a run with a single. Overall, Quapaw outhit the Lady Riders, 11-8.
Thursday, April 13, the Lady Riders will travel to Vian for a three-way against Vian and Sequoyah. Monday, April 17, they will participate in a three-way at Afton against Afton and Chelsea.
The Lady Riders’ final home appearance will be Tuesday, April 18, against Locust Grove. The Lady Riders will honor their two seniors, Dearborn, and Victorya Poorman, during Senior Night.
