Hulbert traveled to Central Sallisaw Monday afternoon after coming off a two-game losing streak, with both games being lost by double-digit deficits, and came home with a dominating 20-6 win. Hulbert has beaten Central Sallisaw in their last three matchups and now has a 5-4 district record.
The game was tied 3-3 entering the second inning before the Lady Riders answered with 10 straight runs over the next three innings to build a 13-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Lady Tigers answered back by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning but was outscored 7-0 in the fifth inning to close the game.
Kaitlyn Moore scored a pair of runs to go along with her game-leading five RBIs. Kaiya Dearborn sled the game with five runs. Lily Chambers scored three runs, hits and RBIs during her five plate appearances. Jessi Gladd replaced Chambers on the pitcher's mound and threw five strikeouts over four innings.
Hulbert has a chance to improve their district record Tuesday evening when they host the Keys Lady Cougars. Keys has a 1-17 record and is coming off a 7-2 loss to Porter. Hulbert narrowly defeated Keys in the Vian Tournament at the beginning of the season.
Keys falls again: The Keys softball team lost their 17th game after a 7-2 loss hosting Porter Monday afternoon. Keys is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. The team's only win of the season came from a 10-2 win against Salina during the Chouteau Invitational in August.
The Lady Pirates held the Lady Cougars scoreless through the first four innings.
An RBI double from Laine Forrest allowed Kelsey Berry to score in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Lady Cougars on the board. Reagan Hammons hit a triple in the following inning to put herself in position to steal home off a wild pitch.
Forrest, Hammons and Kylie Stilwell each registered a hit for the Lady Cougars.
Keys will travel to Hulbert Tuesday afternoon to face the 7-9 Lady Riders at 4 p.m.
