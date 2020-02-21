Hulbert's Nolan Edmundson led all scorers with 21 points and helped lift the Riders past Porter, 64-40, Friday night in a Class 2A District Tournament in Porter.
The win locks up a spot for the Riders in a regional tournament next week.
Gabe Lewis added 19 points for Hulbert, including three of the Riders' 14 made 3-pointers.
Porter led 8-6 after the first as both teams struggled to find any offense. Hulbert started to see shots made in the second quarter scoring 15 points to go up by five at the half.
The threes started falling in the third quarter as Hulbert made five en route to a 19 point quarter. Porter went into the fourth facing a seven point deficit and would not find much offense only scoring seven in the final frame. Hulbert added 24 points including five more made three pointers.
Hulbert advances to regionals but first will face Okemah Saturday night at 8:00 P.M. in Porter.
Girls
Porter 53, Hulbert 33
The Hulbert Lady Riders' season came to an end Friday night after losing to Porter 53-33 in a Class 2A district tournament.
Bailey Robertson of the Lady Pirates led all scorers with 17 points. Lily Brown and Corrie Davis were the only players from Hulbert to make more than one shot from the field scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Brown and Lily Chambers each made a three point basket in the first but that would be all of the scoring for Hulbert in the first quarter. Porter only led by by four going into the second quarter despite the lack of scoring from the Lady Riders.
The Lady Pirates scored 21 points in the following quarter to lead 31-12 at intermission. Porter added 17 in the third quarter to pull away from Hulbert. The Lady Riders scored 15 in the fourth following three consecutive six point quarters.
Porter will host Okemah at 6:30 P.M. on Saturday night as Hulbert's dismal season comes to an end.
