If ever there were games that shouldn’t have been missed, Feb. 17 District games at Hulbert against Haskell were certainly those games.
The Hulbert Lady Riders fought the Haskell Lady Haymakers to the end, overcoming several obstacles to defeat Haskell in overtime, 58-54. In the boys’ game, the Riders fired out with reckless abandon, taking control early and never letting up on their way to a 51-37 victory, completing the District sweep.
The Lady Riders fell behind the visiting Haskell girls 16-10 in the first quarter, which was punctuated by several turnovers by both teams.
Brea Lamb started the second period with a two-and-one, then stole a pass at midcourt and fired it underneath to an open teammate for an easy basket, pulling the Lady Riders to within one, 16-15.
Haskell attempted to pull away at that point, but could never get more than three points ahead.
With just less than two minutes left in the period, a Lady Rider basket knotted the game, 27-27, then at the 1:13 mark, a long three-point shot by Sophie Shankle found the mark, giving the Lady Riders a 30-27 lead that held through the rest of the half.
If they were hot at the end of the half, the Lady Riders were on fire to start the third period. If Haskell scored, Hulbert scored, and try as they might, Haskell could never get closer than three. Midway through the quarter, Shankle nailed a three-pointer from the corner that turned the three-point game suddenly into a six point game. Another Hulbert trey made it nine, and a free throw by Sadie Chambers following a technical foul gave the Lady Riders a 39-29 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Haskell girls weren’t ready to throw in the towel yet, however, and threw an almost non-stop barrage of shots at the basket, with enough of them going in to slowly eat away at the Lady Riders’ lead, until at the 3:00 mark, they had pulled to within one, 45-44. After Hulbert got a basket from Savanna Hamby on a rebound and put-back, the Lady Riders lost shooting guard Gabby Cook to fouls at the 2:43 mark.
Haskell managed to knot the score at 47-47 with 43 seconds left in the game, and following a time out with 22 seconds left, had possession of the ball.
They never got a shot off, and the game went into overtime tied at 47-47.
The overtime period went back and forth until Chambers, who had left the game midway through the OT with leg cramps, returned to the game, and with 10 seconds left, drained a three, giving Hulbert a 55-54 lead. Six seconds later, she made a free throw, for a 57-54 advantage. Haskell lost the ball with :01.5 left, and promptly fouled Lamb, who iced the victory with a free throw, putting the game out of reach.
Neither team particularly shone at the free throw line. The visiting Lady Haymakers made 12 of 19, for 63.1%. On the other end of the floor, Hulbert hit 8-of-18, for 44.4%.
“People remember when you make the free throws when you really need them,” said Head Coach Joseph McClure.
“Yeah. But think about how much we could have pulled away if we’d made all those,” said Assistant Coach Roger McClure.
Chambers led all scorers with 30 points, while Lamb also had double-digit points with 11. Alyssa Fair and Shankle each scored six, Cook added three, and Savanna Hamby had two.
“This win means a lot to this young program that my brother and I are building to win in postseason, and to go on and win in the next round and play in the Regional Semi-finals against a possible ranked opponent,” said Joseph McClure.
McClure said he felt the turning points in the game were the free throw after the technical, and the big three by Shankle in the third.
“There were several other things too, like Brea Lamb, she was all over the floor, and those two huge free throws to put the game away,” said McClure. “Chloe White, Savanna Hamby, Gabby, they all played their hearts out.0 “This is the first time the Lady Riders have won District since 2019, and these girls really wanted it,” he said. The 10-14 Lady Riders will ply their wares at Regionals Feb. 23-25, at Haskell. They will play Oktaha at 6 p.m., Feb. 23. The winner of that game goes on to play in the Regional finals, Feb. 25.
Riders complete sweep
The Hulbert Riders outlasted Haskell 12-10 in the first quarter, then withstood a furious second period by Haskell, where the Haymakers got as close as one, until Cody Botts and Adam Hinkle put the Riders back on top 23-17 at halftime. By the end of the third period, the Riders had gained a 15-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Everyone on the Hulbert roster played in the fourth and maintained a 14-point margin of victory, 51-37.
Coach Jordan Hill said the kids wanted it.
“They were excited,” said Hill. “Adam Hinkle told me this morning he was so excited because this was the first Districts he was going to get to play in."
He said being able to contain and keep pressure on their big No. 20, Brannon Westmoreland, was probably the most important aspect in winning the game.
“He’s a big, strong, physical kid who can score, rebound, block, everything, so keeping him off balance and off his game was very important," said Hill.
He said Aiden Longan had an exceptionally good game.
“Aiden’s the kind of kid that needs some motivation to really get going,” said Hill. “Before every game, he’ll come to me and tell me to find some way to make him mad so he’ll play harder."
“He must have read your story yesterday where I said he wasn’t starting because he was in a little bit of trouble with me because he came out tonight and played probably to his best potential. He was all over the floor tonight,” said Hill.
When the final tally was over, Hinkle had accounted well for himself in his first District with a team-leading 14 points. Hinkle said it was good not to be on the injured list this year.
Cody Botts came away with 13 points, and Kris Glenn, one of two seniors in the team, finished with 11. Jake Irizarry finished with five points, Longam added four, and Tanner Vaughn and Nick Grimm each scored two points.
“We got a chance to play several players tonight,” said Hill. “Our starters came out from the beginning, focused on what had to be done, and later on, we were able to put some kids in and get them some playing time."
“It’s really good to win Districts,” he said. “This is the first time for the Riders to win Districts since 2020, and first time I know of where both teams won Districts. And, we did it at home.”
The Riders will travel to Haskell for Regionals, and will open there, Feb. 23, against Oktaha, at 7:30 p.m. A win over Oktaha would put the Riders into the Regional Championship game on Feb. 25. A loss would put them into the consolation bracket where they would have to play more games, and win every one to move on in the brackets.
