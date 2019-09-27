PORTER -- Hulbert was unable to recover from a disastrous first half against Porter Friday night in its District A-8 opener and suffered a 30-14 loss.
Hulbert falls to 2-3 overall under first-year head coach Scott Sapulpa.
The Riders allowed 27 unanswered points, gave away a pair of fumbles and interceptions in the first half alone to dig themselves into a hole that was too big to get out of.
The Pirates ran over the Riders throughout the first half. However, it was the Pirate's passing game that separated themselves offensively from the Riders. Three of six Pirates' first-half pass attempts resulted in either a touchdown or a touchdown.
Turnovers prevented the Riders from scoring twice in the first half. The team committed a fumble near the end zone and a tipped pass resulted in an interception on the goal line.
The Riders outscored the Pirates in the second half but was unable to recover from the rough first half.
Riders' James Bruce returned a punt in the third half to the 50-yard line. Bruce followed up the return that combined with a Pirates' penalty to push the ball to the eight-yard line. However, the Pirates held their ground and forced an interception in the end zone on fourth down.
Quarterback Johnathan Jones ran 35 yards to the end zone with 4:27 left on the clock. The Riders scored again by forcing a safety then recovered the ball on the Pirates' 32-yard line.
Jones ran in for a 12-yard touchdown with 1:51 left in the game, but the Pirates elected to run down the remaining time once they recovered the kickoff. Jones led the game in rushing yards with 171 yards on the ground and added 36 through the air.
Hulbert hosts Gore on Friday, Oct. 4. Gore is 4-1 on the season and is coming off a 37-6 win against Talihina.
