The October 22nd district game between Hulbert and Gore has been cancelled due to a slew of injuries to the Riders Football Team.
“The decision to cancel the game came from us. We have been battling injuries all season and it finally caught up with us. We didn’t have enough healthy players to play this week. We expect to get multiple guys back next week and plan to be able to play Warner Friday the 29th. Looking forward to getting Senior Ithyan Johnson back for the last two games. Johnson leads the team in total yards from scrimmage this season and is 2nd in total tackles despite missing the previous two games.” Hulbert Coach Kyle Deason explained the decision to cancel the Gore game.
Hulbert is scheduled to play Warner (6-1) at home at 7 p.m.
