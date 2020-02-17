HULBERT — Hulbert finished the regular season Monday night at home with a 58-51 win over Porter. The Riders were able to fend off a comeback in the final two minutes after maintaining a sizable lead throughout the first three quarters.
The Riders have an 11-10 record before staring districts Friday night in Porter. The Class 2A Pirates dropped to 5-17 and will host district play over the weekend.
After trailing in the first minutes of the game, the Riders put up 15 unanswered points to take a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Gabe Lewis, Nolan Edmundson and Ethan Chuculate each buried a 3-pointer in the first quarter. Chuculate scored nine first-quarter points to give the Riders the advantage going forward.
Lewis and Chuculate continued scoring in the second quarter while the team held the Pirates to only 11 points in the quarter. The Riders had a 40-22 lead entering halftime.
The Riders needed their 18-point halftime lead going into the second half. The Pirates were able to take advantage of the defense and attempted a comeback. Lewis and Edmundson each made another 3 in the third quarter and the team held onto a 52-39 lead.
The Pirates’ outscored the Riders 12-6 during the final quarter. They cut down the Riders’ lead to only five points before John Jones made a layup with two minutes left in the game to shift momentum to Hulbert. The Riders were able to shut down the Pirates for the remainder of the game and secured a win.
“I would rather get that one out of our system going into the game on Friday because we play them again for districts,” said head coach Jordan Hill. “This is the second time we played them and we won again, but it’s always hard to beat teams three times so it’s going to be a hard game.”
Lewis led the Riders in scoring with 17 points. Chuculate and Edmundson had 4 and 11 points respectively.
Hulbert will travel to Porter Friday night where they will start their playoff run against the Pirates. Hulbert will look to carry their momentum into the postseason after upsetting Class 3A No. 19 Vian and preventing against Porter during their last two regular-season games.
Lady Riders show improvements during loss: Hulbert fell to Porter Monday night at home while hosting the last game of the regular season. However, Hulbert showed in-season growth during their 50-32 loss after losing 41-18 to porter in December.
The Class 2A Lady Riders finished the regular season with a 1-17 record while the Class 2A Lady Pirates improved to 6-16.
It was a low-scoring first quarter, but the Lady Riders showed their defensive improvements from earlier in the season when they held the Lady Pirates to only eight points. However, the team trailed 8-7 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Riders played their opponent well throughout the second quarter. They had the lead for portions of the quarter until the Lady Pirates scored six unanswered points in the final minutes to take a 21-15 lead into halftime. Lily Chambers made a 3-pointer and a field goal during the second quarter.
The Lady Pirates made some halftime adjustments and put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Sophie Shankle buried a pair of 3s, but the team could not overcome the Pirates’ 39-24 lead.
Shankle made another 3-pointer and a field goal in the final eight minutes, but the team was outscored 11-8.
Shankle led the Lady Riders in scoring with 11 points. Cannon and Chambers finished with eight and five points respectively.
