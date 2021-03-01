Hulbert stayed alive for the second time in two days, defeating Pocola, 58-47, Saturday in Hulbert to win a Class 2A Regional Tournament consolation championship.
Senior Ethan Chuculate returned from a cut on his eye that required stitches in Thursday’s loss to Nowata and scored a game-high 22 points.
The 12th-ranked Riders (15-6) advance to the Class 2A Area II Tournament where they will take on Pawhuska in a 3 p.m. tipoff Thursday in Fort Gibson. It’s the first trip to area for the program since 2010.
“Our boys rose to the ocassion and Ethan played so well,” Hulbert head coach Jordan Hill said. “I’ve got four seniors that are starting and they’ve all been playing for me since their freshmen years. This is my fourth year so these are my guys and from them to get to area for the first time in 11 years is pretty special.”
Chuculate knocked down five 3-pointers and had 11 of his points, including three 3s, during the second quarter that helped Hulbert take a 26-18 lead into halftime.
The Riders also received 15 points from senior Gabe Lewis and 14 from senior Nolan Edmundson, who had a career-high 33 points in Hulbert’s Friday win over Chelsea.
Keys falls twice in regional title games: The Cougars and Lady Cougars both came up short against Hugo in their bids for regional championships on Saturday in Spiro.
The Cougars suffered a 55-41 setback, and the Lady Cougars fell, 62-56.
Both teams advance to the Class 3A Area IV Tournament on Thursday in Henryetta. The girls will play Idabel at 6 p.m., and the boys will follow against Tishomingo in an 8 p.m. tipoff.
