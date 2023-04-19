The Rejoice Christian Eagles weren’t doing much rejoicing, Tuesday, April 18 in Hulbert, after dropping a 6-2 game to the hometown Riders.
It was Senior Night at Hulbert, and if anyone who attended the Slow-Pitch Senior Night activities thought it was a small affair, they should have attended the baseball…oh, wait! There wasn’t one. Whoever heard of having Senior Night without having at least one senior? That’s right, the Hulbert Riders are sitting on a 13-13 record, and they have no seniors. There are just two juniors on the team. The rest are mostly sophomores, with a few freshmen sprinkled in for good measure.
Yet, the scrappy underclassmen scraped and clawed their way to the 6-2 win over a more experienced team.
RJ scored twice in the first inning, but the Riders answered in kind when Hulbert Ethan Mafia member Ethan Reese walked and stole second, and Ethan Thompson, another member of HEM, doubled him home. Thompson took third on a catcher’s error and scored on the same error, tying the game at 2-2.
Reese, the Rider pitcher, struck out the side in order when Rejoice Christian came up in the second.
Wyatt Tedder walked, stole second, and stole third, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Thompson, which also let Reese go to third. The third member of HEM, Ethan Ellis, scored Reese on a sac fly, 4-2 Hulbert.
In the bottom of the fourth, Aiden Longan walked and stole second. Tedder walked, and Reese doubled Longan home, giving the Riders a 5-2 edge.
Their final run came in the sixth, courtesy of heads-up baserunning by Reese, and the contribution of an Eagle error. With two outs, Reese walked on four straight balls, then stole second on the first pitch to Thompson. The Eagles’ pitcher attempted to pick Reese off at second, but Reese took off for third, reaching safely. The third baseman muffed the throw and Reese raced home to complete the scoring.
Each team had just two hits in the game. Both Hulbert’s hits were doubles, one by Reese and one by Thompson. The Riders were patient at the plate, waiting out 10 walks. Reese walked three times, Chris Willis and Tedder each drew two walks, and Dusty Tedder, Jake Botts, and Longan each walked once.
The Rider pitching was handled by a committee. Ellis started the game and worked the first four innings. During that time, of the 12 outs, eight were strikeouts. The sophomore fireballer also walked eight, gave up two runs, and had one hit.
Gabby Cook worked one-third of an inning, allowing one hit, hitting one, and getting one out. Botts pitched to one batter, walking him in four pitches.
Dusty Tedder finished the game in relief, working two and two-thirds innings, walking two, and fanning one.
Following the game, instead of Senior Night, Head Coach John Rozell and staff, along with the Rider Booster Club, honored the entire team with a Player Appreciation ceremony.
Next up for the Riders will be a 6 p.m. game at Warner, Thursday, April 20.
On Saturday, April 22, the Riders will play the Porter Pirates at 11 a.m. at Preston, then will play Preston at 2:20 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.