HULBERT -- After being eliminated from playoff contention last week at Warner, Hulbert was able to end their season on a high note, defeating Savanna 18-6 at home Friday night.
Quarterback James Bruce was able to recover from a hip injury, which was originally thought to be season ending, to play his final game at Hulbert.
Jonathon Jones, however, was ejected from the game during the second quarter due to two unsportsmanlike conduct calls, which put an early end to his high school career.
"Jones got a bad deal," said Scott Sapulpa, Hulbert head coach. "He threw a nice 50-yard bomb for a touchdown, celebrates a little bit, and they throw him a flag. But it is what it is, we won, and I'm glad for the boys."
The aforementioned 50-yard bomb came midway through the second quarter. After rolling out to his right, Jones launched the ball to the end zone where Logan Brown, wide receiver, was waiting to make a spectacular catch over his defender.
The other two touchdowns scored by Hulbert were both ran in by Bruce at the quarterback position.
Not only was Hulbert's offense performing well, but the defense was playing lights out. They had five takeaways during the game, bringing their season total to an outstanding 44. Hunter Thomas and Jacob Beall shared a number of tackles for loss throughout the night. Donnie Girdner was able to catch the only interception of the night on a throw over the middle by Ayden Fry, quarterback. Jacob Beall also blocked an extra point attempt on Savanna's only touchdown of the night.
Savanna's touchdown came from a one yard run, in which Fry leaped over his offensive line into the endzone.
Hulbert ends their first season under Scott Sapulpa 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the district.
