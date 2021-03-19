Football coach Scott Sapulpa was placed on administrative leave from Hulbert Public Schools following the aftermath of the March 12 incident in a girls' playoff basketball game between Norman and Midwest City high schools.
Sapulpa was in the announcers' booth when racist comments against players were made on air by Matt Rowan, who was under contract to livestream the game.
“That employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to school,” said HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate. "Our district strives to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels safe and valued. We will not accept or tolerate racist and hateful language or actions nor will we stand by silently and allow racism to go unchallenged.”
While the Hulbert coach did not make the racist remarks that brought worldwide attention to Cherokee County, he stands accused of complacency by school administrators and others who heard Tahlequah businessman Matt Rowan vilify the Norman girls' basketball team. Rowan thought his microphone was off and used curse words and offensive language toward high school athletes who were kneeling during the national anthem.
The Norman girls went on to win the 6A playoffs, and people across the country – many of them high-profile – have reached out to congratulate them.
Several regional companies have confirmed they will no longer use Rowan's services.
