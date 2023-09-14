It was a game that featured offense, but the Hulbert Riders (0-3) were on the wrong end of a 48-28 scoreboard as they fell to the Nowata Ironmen on Thursday Sept. 15 at Rider Field.
Even though it wasn’t the final result they wanted, HHS Head Coach Chad Botts says there are still positives he saw from his team.
“We’re rebuilding. There were bright spots that we can build on," Botts said. “We’re looking at the small victories. We were night and day from last week. Day by day we’re working to get better.”
The game started very promising, with a 64-yard touchdown reception by Cody Botts that tied the game 6-6 after missed point after kicks by both teams.
After that, the Riders would get a big fourth down stop on fourth and goal which seemed like had gave the Riders the momentum they needed.
After Nowata scored to go up 12-6, sophomore Ethan Ellis would keep an option to score on a 5-yard option run and a successful extra point would put the Riders up 13-12 with 1:13 to go in the first half.
However, the Ironmen would respond, driving down the field in one minute and getting a touchdown to go up 20-13 at the half.
After the half, it was all Nowata, as they pulled away, even with the Riders scoring twice more on an 11-yard run by Gabe Armstrong and later on again on a 76-yard TD reception to keep within striking distance.
But the Rider's defense came up short tonight, allowing Nowata to score touchdowns on most of their possessions in the second half to pull away and get the 48-28 win.
Botts talked about what went wrong in the second half.
“Real simple we need to get bigger, faster, stronger,” Botts said. “I was proud of our effort for the most part but we have to keep building to that.”
Next for Hulbert is another home game against Commerce next Friday night, September 22, at 7 p.m. at Rider Field.
