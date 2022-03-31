The Hulbert Lady Rider slo-pitch softball team advanced to 9-7 after taking 2-of-3 games Monday and Tuesday. They opened with a three-way at Salina on Monday, defeating Salina, 6-4, and falling to Wyandotte, 10-6. Then, on Tuesday, at Okay, the Lady Riders were victorious over the Lady Mustangs, 13-2.
In the top of the first at Okay, with two outs, Lady Rider Lilly Chambers drove a frozen rope over the right field fence to give Hulbert a 1-0 lead.
Okay answered with two runs in the bottom of the first, taking a brief 2-1 lead. That lead lasted exactly four batters into the Lady Riders' half of the second inning. Taleah Conrad led off with a single, Chassidy Crittenden reached on a fielder's choice while Conrad was safe at second, Callie Price singled, loading the bases. Gracie Botts singled, plating Conrad. Price was thrown out at third on a fielder's choice, but Crittenden scored, leaving courtesy runner Kalanee Keener on second, and Hayley Smith on first.
Keener was forced out on a fielder's choice, allowing Alyssa Fair to reach first. Amaya Rodriguez singled, loading the bases, then Chambers stepped to the plate. On a 3-1 pitch, Chambers tripled into right field, driving in three runs, giving the Lady Riders a 7-1 lead.
In the top of the third, with the bases loaded, Rodriguez tripled, plating three. Chambers followed with a dinger over the center field fence, giving the Lady Riders a 12-2 lead. Calan Teague followed with a double, and Brea Lamb brought her home with a triple, ending the scoring for Hulbert, 13-2.
Chambers ended the game with six RBIs, Rodriguez had three, and Teague, Lamb, Botts, and Smith each accounted for one. Chambers had 11 total bases, collecting on two homers and a triple. Lamb and Rodriguez each had a triple, and Teague finished with two doubles.
Monday at Salina, the Lady Riders trailed their hosts 3-0 going into the third inning. That's when the Hulbert girls began to get going. Keener started the fireworks by reaching first on an error. Fair singled, then Rodriguez reached when Keener was forced out at third on a fielder's choice. Teague grounded to short, but the throw home to try to put out Fair was wild, allowing the score, and letting Rodriguez and Teague to advance to third and second, respectively. Brea Lamb jacked a 2-1 pitch over the left field fence, scoring three, giving the Lady Riders a 4-3 lead.
Salina tied it up in the bottom of the third, but the Lady Riders retaliated with two in the top of the fourth to cap the scoring. Botts led off with a single, but the next two batters popped out to the shortstop. With two outs, Rodriguez singled, Teague was issued an intentional pass to load the bases, and Lamb drove in Botts and Rodriguez with a single. That was the last of the scoring, and Hulbert recorded the 6-4 victory.
Lamb had five RBIs on two hits, including a homer. Crittenden and Conrad each recorded two hits in the game as well.
In their second game, against Wyandotte, the Lady Riders trailed from the onset, 5-0 after one, 8-4 after two, and 10-6 at the end. Chambers had two RBIs in the game, and Fair, Conrad, Botts, and Keener each drove in one.
Coach Bobby Teehee talked about his team prior to the Salina/Wyandotte games. He said they played seven games in one day at the Gore Tournament, including four in a row, going 5-2 for the day.
"We lost to Stilwell, and they're still undefeated, too. We had a chance to win it in the last inning, we were up by one, but we made too many errors, and lost. Then, after four in a row, our last game, well, I don't want to make excuses, but frankly, I think we were just fatigued," Teehee said.
He said since Spring Break, the team has been streaky. "One day we'll hit well and play good defense, and the next day we look like we never got off the bus," he said. Since Spring Break, the Lady Riders have indeed won, lost, won, lost, etc.
"We have pretty good hitters, and good defense to back it up," Teehee said. The Lady Riders are a young team, with only three seniors, Chambers, Keener, and Rodriguez.
He said Chambers is the player the team rallies around, she plays shortstop, and is the leading home run hitter. The second leading home run hitter, and one of the top RBI producers is Lamb, he added, and Teague.
The Hulbert girls are scheduled to play at Westville next Monday at 5:00 p.m., and then a three-way at Warner on Tuesday against Warner and Central Sallisaw, starting at 5:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.