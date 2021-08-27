Hulbert drops opener at Westville

WESTVILLE -- Hulbert started a new era under first-year head coach Ty Pilgrim Friday night at Westville, but fell in a 40-0 shutout loss.
Westville started the scoring with a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown and converted its 2-point conversion to make the score 8-0. The Yellow Jackets scored two minutes later, on a 44-yard touchdown pass, and once again converted their 2-point try.
The second quarter proved to be the same as the first, with Westville scoring twice and converting their two 2-point conversions. The two scores would come off a 3-yard run and a 20-yard run from Westville to make the halftime score 32-0.
The second half showed a much better outing from the Hulbert defense, but the offense was unable to get anything going the entire game. The final score would end up being 40-0. Hulbert ended up surrendering 361 total yards, with 317 of them coming from the ground game. Hulbert was only able to muster 52 total offensive yards on the night. Hulbert quarterback Walker Eaton ended the night on 5-of-18 passing for 52 yards, Jose Deckard led the running game with eight yards on nine carries, and Aidan Sanchez led his receiving core with two catches for 21 yards.
Albeit the score was not close, Pilgrim had some good things to say about his squad after the game.
"Our team is extremely young," said Pilgrim. "We definitely had bright spots and opportunities to put ourselves in this game, and I think that is a good thing. Mostly, the offensive line was our biggest struggle that needs to be addressed and fixed. One thing I liked to see was most of our contributors are underclassmen. I think that speaks to the direction this program is headed in."
Hulbert falls to 0-1 on the season. They will be resuming action on Friday, Sep. 3 at home in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
