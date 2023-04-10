Saturday, April 8, is probably not going to be remembered favorably by the Hulbert Riders. They started by beating Central Sallisaw everywhere except on the scoreboard, losing where it counts, 7-6.
Then, in their second game against Oktaha, the Riders managed just three base runners, one on a hit, one walked, and one on an error, and none of them scored in a 15-0 loss.
But, first things first, the Central game started at noon.
The Riders had seven hits in the game, including two doubles and a single by Ethan Ellis, a double and a single by Ethan Reese, a double by Ethan Thompson, and a single by Gabby Cook. Central collected just two hits, both doubles.
The Riders committed four errors, but Central made seven. Central had four RBIs, and Hulbert had seven. Central pitchers struck out 12 Hulbert batters, but Hulbert’s Reese struck out 12 Central batters himself, and Ethan Reese fanned two more.
The one glaring difference, and it could be a big one, was in walks. Central pitchers gave up just one freebie, while Reese and Ellis gave up eight.
When all was said and done, the right set of circumstances, at the right time, allowed Central to put one more run across the plate than the Riders.
Central took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Riders tied it up in the second. In the third inning, the Riders grabbed a 2-1 lead, but Central came right back with two in the bottom half, going up 3-2. The Riders made it 3-3 in the top of the fifth, but Central came right back with one in the bottom, then both teams scored three in the sixth, ending the scoring at 7-6.
“We had every opportunity to win that game,” Hulbert Head Coach John Rozell said, “we just didn’t take advantage of it.”
About the Oktaha game, Rozell said the Oktaha team is a buzzsaw.
“The one good thing to come out of that game,” he said, “was that we got to throw some of our younger pitchers, like Dusty Tedder and Jake Botts, against a good team like that.”
The Riders are at home against Vian, on April 11, at 4:30 p.m., then will play Haskell in the first round of the Preston Tournament, on April 13, at noon.
