The Hulbert Riders took the field this Friday with a different head coach than the one they had a week ago.
Earlier in the week, former Head Coach Ty Pilgrim stepped down as Head Coach for Hulbert. Interim Head Coach Kyle Deason has taken the reigns of the Riders football team for the foreseeable future.
That being said, it was not a welcoming first game for Deason. Porter would take the win over Hulbert 34-7.
Quarter number one really set the tone for Porter, preventing Hulbert to score on three separate fourth down conversions due to penalties by Porter. Porter followed it up with a one play 88-yard touchdown run. An onside kick followed the PAT and was recovered by Porter, who would later score on a seven-yard run. The ensuing drive saw a Hulbert fumble recovered by Porter. A one-play 23-yard touchdown pass for Porter pushed their lead to 19-0 by the end of the first.
Not much scoring on either side would follow after the first. Porter was able to add two more touchdowns in the second quarter. One on a five-yard touchdown run and the other score on a blocked punt recovered in the endzone. Hulbert was able to not give up any more scores for the remainder of the game. While second stringers on Porters side and a running clock was the main culprit, credit needs to be given to this young team that has been decimated by injuries.
Deason had this to say after his first game at the helm.
"We are in a tough spot at the moment," said Deason. "We are trying to make the best of a difficult situation. The game will always continue though, there is no excuses for us. We rallied there late and was proud to see the boys put some fight in and make the score more respectable. It all just comes down to trying to build momentum and keep building every week."
Hulbert will take on Colcord at home next Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m.
