Hulbert drops volleyball match to Westville

The Hulbert Rider gymnasium was invaded by a swarm of Yellowjackets, Thursday night, and the visiting Westville girls defeated the Lady Riders, 3-1, in volleyball.
Westville took the first set, 25-16, but the Lady Riders came back in the second set to win, 25-21. Set 3 and four belonged to Westville, but not without a fight. The visitors won 25-20, and 25-19.
"It was a close match," Hulbert Coach Breanna Hill said. "It was back and forth the whole night.
"We lost the first set, came back and won the second set," she said, "but lost the third and fourth sets by an inch.
"Westville is always scrappy, and they have great servers," Hill said. "They don't make many mistakes, so they are a tough opponent. We are excited to play them again at their place.
"We hit the ball a lot, but it wasn't quite enough," she said. "We need to work on our serve-receive, and our defense more.
"It was a hard-fought match," she said.
The Lady Riders, 1-1, will travel to Chouteau on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
"That will be another tough one," Hill said.
