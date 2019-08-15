Hulbert erases Eagle Point in three sets

HULBERT — Hulbert bounced back from a loss to Westville in its home opener on Tuesday to sweep Eagle Point in three sets Thursday evening in Hulbert.
The Lady Riders, now 2-1 under head coach Eric Romine, were at their best in the final set, cruising to a 25-9 win. They won the opening set, 25-20, and followed that with a 25-19 win in the second set.
“The girls are really meshing well together,” Romine said. “They really do stay positive with one another, even when things go bad. I love these girls. They’re amazing kids. They just have the right attitude, they work hard together, and the most important thing about volleyball or any sport is you’ve got to mesh well as a team and I really do feel like they’re coming together.”
Junior Callie Brave had 13 aces off serves and finished with a team-high six kills. Sophomore Rylee Clinton led Hulbert with 20 assists and added four kills and seven aces. Gracie Hubbard, the lone senior on what is a young squad, led the way with 14 digs, and Amaris Keener chipped in with five kills.
Hulbert, who defeated Tulsa Daniel Webster in three sets in its season opener on Monday, will play the next two days at the Chouteau Tournament.
The Lady Riders will take on Rejoice Christian, Eagle Point and Yale on opening day.
