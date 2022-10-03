The Hulbert Riders were anxious to successfully defend their home field against the visiting Fairland Owls, Friday, as the culmination of Riders’ Homecoming. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, with Fairland claiming a 43-14 victory.
Fairland scored first, taking the first quarter 7-0. The Owls added six more points in the second period, but the Riders put up 14, taking a 14-13 lead into halftime.
Fairland added eight points in the third quarter, but, as Hulbert Head Coach Craig Laird said, “We ran out of gas, and they ran away with it in the fourth.”
Early in the second period, Rider Gabe Armstrong broke free for a 13 yard run to the endzone. Caleb Simmons added the PAT, and with 9:40 left in the first half, the score was tied 7-7.
Fairland scored again with 6:21 remaining, but the kick failed, leaving the Owls leading 13-7.
As time ran down in the half, Ethan Ellis hit Ethan Reese for a 67 catch-and-run pass play for six. Simmons added the PAT, and the Riders went into halftime leading 14-13.
Ellis was 5-for-10 passing, 116 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions before having to leave the game with an injury. Laird said it wasn’t a serious injury, but he wasn’t able to finish the game.
Reese stepped in at QB, and threw one pass, complete, for 31 yards. Then he went down as well.
The third Ethan, Ethan Thompson finished the game calling the signals. He threw two passes, both intercepted.
On the ground, Ellis led the way with 10 carries for 49 yards. Trent Hess had three runs for 23 yards, Armstrong rushed four times for 12 yards and a touchdown. Reese had two runs for 12 yards, Jose Deckard, who was also the leading tackler for the Riders with 10, rushed three times for 12 yards, Thompson ran twice for two yards, Wyatt Tedder gained two yards on one carry, Nathan Disler ran twice for minus four yards, and there was a team loss of two yards on one play.
Reese caught one pass for 67 yards and a touch. Thompson caught three for 47 yards, and Hess hauled in two for 33 yards.
“Here’s the big story,” Laird said. “We didn’t have a single fumble. We did have four turnovers, but no fumbles.
“Defensively, this was probably our worst game defensively,” he said.
“We have several team goals we have set for ourselves, and we reached several of them Friday,” he continued.
“We had several injuries in the game, including both the first and second quarterbacks,” he said. “But, all in all, it was a good game.
“Not to take anything away from them,” he said, “but we helped them out a lot, and the injuries hurt too.
“Fairland did what they had to do, and we didn’t,” he said.
“Gabe Armstrong had a good game. He scored the touchdown, and he also had an interception,” Laird said.
The Riders will be on the road this Friday when they travel to Afton.
