When the Area playoffs began March 3, Cherokee County was represented by five teams: the Hulbert Riders, the Keys Cougars, the Sequoyah Lady Indians, the Tahlequah Lady Tigers, and the Tahlequah Tigers.
The Tahlequah boys did not play, March 3. The other four did, and all four lost. Three teams were eliminated from the playoffs, ending their respective seasons. Only the Tahlequah girls are still in the hunt, and they are in a win-or-go-home situation themselves.
The Sequoyah girls lost out in the 1:30 game at Verdigris, and the Keys boys were eliminated immediately afterwards.
The final team to be bitten by the elimination bug was the Hulbert Riders. And even then, it took the bug, and the Walters Blue Devils two overtime periods to accomplish the ending, in double overtime, 69-62.
The first quarter belonged to Walters, 14-11, and the second as well, 16-11, for a 30-22 halftime lead.
The Riders hit the floor red-hot, ripping the nets for 21 points while holding Walters to nine, and taking a 43-39 lead.
With time expiring, and the Riders leading by three, Walters got off a three-point shot that went in, ending regulation in a 54-54 tie.
The first overtime was almost a duplicate of the ending of regulation. With time expiring, and Hulbert in the lead, 59-56, a Blue Devil trey found the mark, sending the game into a second overtime.
In the second four-minute extra period Walters jumped out to quick lead and never let go, defeating the Riders, 69-62
Neither team was particularly proficient at the free throw line. Walters made 12 of 21 attempts, for a 57.1 percentage. Hulbert made 10-of-18, a 55.6 percentage.
Adam Hinkle brought 17 points to the table, followed by Kris Glenn with 15, Tanner
Vaughn with 11, and Tyler Simpson with 10.
Cody Botts finished with five, and Nick Grim and Aiden Longan each scored two.
“We had every chance to win it,” Hulbert Head Coach Jordan Hill said. “They earned it.”
Hill said the Riders gave Walters every chance to win, and finally the Blue Devils took advantage of it.
“I think we learned a lot tonight about taking care of the basketball,” he said. “There wasn’t a dry in the locker room tonight.”
The Riders finished their season with a 9-17 record, but Hill was quick to point out that several of their losses were winnable games, including the one just completed.
“I’m very proud of these kids,” he said. “Nobody expected us to go very far, yet here we are in Area.
“I wish we could have gone farther, but this is still quite an accomplishment, considering no one thought we’d make it this far,” Hill said.
The Riders are a young team, with just two seniors on the team, and only one starting senior.
