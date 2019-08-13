Hulbert's volleyball team lost their home opener to Westville Tuesday afternoon after sweeping Daniel Webster in their season opener the previous day.
Westville was able to best Hulbert 3-1.
The Yellow Jackets started out hot earning a 25-13 win in the first set. However, the Lady Riders answered back with a dominant 25-9 victory in the second match. Westville won the following two sets 25-14 and 25-20 to seal its match win.
"Last night I felt like we could have played better, and we did, and tonight we kind of had some first-set jitters," said Hulbert head coach Eric Romine. "After that first set, we calmed down a little bit. We played better in the second set and ended up winning it pretty easily. And then with that third set, they rallied and came back. It was kind of like a rollercoaster start, we could not find that consistency from set to set.
"But I do really feel like there is a lot of promise within our team. I feel that there is potential, it's just a matter of us finding the confidence and the consistency to perform in every set and every match."
Sophomore middle Lilly Bowlin earned a team-high eight kills while also registering two blocks for the Lady Riders. Fellow middle, junior Carli Carey, had seven kills, blocked four shots and posted five serve aces. Junior outside hitter Callie Brave registered six kills of her own to go along with her three serve aces and a single block.
The Lady Riders swept the Lady Warriors 3-0 in their season opener, winning 25-18, 25-14 and 25-17 in Tulsa.
Hulbert plays another home match Thursday at 6 p.m. against Eagle Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.