Despite getting a game-high 23 points from Ethan Chuculate, Hulbert suffered its third consecutive loss last Friday, falling to Central Sallisaw, 63-51.
The Riders stayed competitive throughout the entire game, only trailing 27-25 at halftime, but a 20-point third quarter performance by the Tigers allowed them to run away with the game. The Riders were outscored by 10 points during the second half.
Chuculate knocked down five 3-pointers. The Riders, who drop to 7-5 overall under head coach Jordan Hill, also received 12 points from David Jacobs and seven by Joel Durado.
The Tigers did an excellent job sharing the ball and getting everyone involved, so they did not have one standout player, but many. Coy Clifton scored a team-high 13 on the night, David Briggs put up 12, and David Stroud had 11.
Central Sallisaw rolls past Lady Riders: The Hulbert Lady Riders took an enormous loss, falling to the Lady Tigers 46-5 on Friday.
It’s the seventh straight loss for Hulbert, who falls to 1-9 on the season. The lone win came against Cave Springs at the Porum Armstrong Bank Tournament on Dec. 6.
The Lady Riders struggled mightily on offense and were shut down almost entirely by the Lady Tiger defense. The only points were from Lily Chambers (three) and Sophie Shankle (two).
