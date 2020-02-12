HULBERT -- Both Hulbert and Central Sallisaw had a three-game losing streak entering Tuesday night's game in Hulbert. Hulbert had a small lead throughout the first three quarters, but Central Sallisaw tied the game entering the final quarter and left with a 62-57 win.
The Riders are now 9-10 entering the final stretch of the season while the Tigers improve to 9-11.
Gabe Lewis made a layup and an assist to Ethan Chuculate to put the first five points of the game on the board. The Tigers would go on to take a 9-8 lead early in the quarter, but it was short-lived and would be their only lead of the half. David Jacobs, Aidan Carey, Nolan Edmundson and Chuculate each buried a 3-pointer to give the team an 18-15 lead after the first quarter.
Only two Riders scored in the second quarter after having six players score in the opening quarter. Jacobs and Edmundson scored a combined 11 points, including a 3 from both players, to preserve a 29-27 lead entering halftime.
Chuculate took over scoring responsibilities in the third quarter, leading the team with eight points but missing both free throw attempts. Edmundson also made a 3-pointer. The Riders' defense became too lax and committed too many penalties, allowing the Tigers to tie the game 42-42 at the end of the quarter.
"We came out and warmed up for about 10 minutes then we just loafed around and that reciprocates to our game," said Hulbert head coach Jordan Hill. "We don't warm up hard then we don't play hard. I felt like our effort was down tonight."
The Tigers took advantage of the bonus and controlled the ball during the final eight minutes to secure their ninth win of the season despite Edmundson's 11 fourth-quarter points.
Edmundson led the Riders in scoring behind his 23 points. Chuculate scored 11 points while Jacobs and Lewis each contributed eight points.
Hulbert is looking to snap their losing streak before plays start. Hill wants to rebound from their recent on-court struggles and focus on playing their best games late in the season.
"I've told the guys since day one, it matters in late February when we're playing those playoff games," said Hill. "When we get there that's when we should be playing our best basketball. We played better tonight but missed free throws and that killed it for us."
Hulbert will travel to Class 3A No. 19 Vian Thursday night to snap their losing streak before the playoffs start. Vian previously beat Hulbert 54-47 on Jan. 13 and has a 16-4 record.
Lady Riders 21,
Lady Tigers 65
Hulbert lost to Central Sallisaw at home Tuesday night, falling to 1-15 near the end of the regular season. Central Sallisaw left with a 65-21 win over Hulbert to sweep the team for the regular season.
Despite the loss, the Lady Riders have shown growth and improvements since their first matchup against the Class 2A No. 12 Lady Tigers when they were trampled 46-5 on Jan. 17.
"Early in the season we didn't have much ball or player movement and confidence was kind of low," said Lady Riders' head coach Allonte Hall. "As the season has progressed, I've seen girls individually get better skill wise. Even though they've gotten better individually, they still show some confidence issues, but now I'm starting to see their confidence grow, specifically the freshmen."
The first-quarter deficit proved to be too much to overcome for the Lady Riders. Lily Chambers' 3-pointer late in the quarter was the only Lady Riders points in the first quarter and were outscored 21-3.
Chambers and Kaylea Cannon got the ball moving in the second quarter, but the team finished the half trailing 37-10. Cannon buried a 3-pointer while Savanna Hamby and Dillin Stillwell each scored two points.
Chambers and Cannon ear hit a 3 to make a run at the Lady Tigers' lead. However, the six points were the only points scored in the third quarter for the Lady Riders and trailed 50-16 entering the final quarter.
Chambers finished the game with the team-high nine points, all of which came from beyond the 3-point line. Cannon finished with eight points while Hamby and Stillwell each scored two points.
Hulbert will have a chance to end their season on a high note when they travel to Vian Thursday for a 6 p.m. tip-off. Vian is 11-9 and beat Hulbert 59-33 on Jan. 28, but Hulbert is eager to show their growth as a team since their last matchup. Hulbert is looking to finish the regular season with another win under their belt before going into the playoffs and try to create an upset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.