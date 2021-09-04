Hulbert falls to Caney Valley in home opener

Hulbert suffered its second consecutive loss to start the season Friday in a 43-6 setback to Caney Valley in its home opener.
The Riders scored their only points with 11:20 remaining in the game when quarterback Walker Eaton threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Hair. The touchdown was the first of the season for Hulbert, who was blanked 40-0 last week at Westville.
Caney Valley had 305 total yards of offense, compared to Hulbert’s 112 yards. The Trojans, who led 23-0 after the first quarter and 29-0 at halftime, rushed for 160 yards and added 145 yards through the air.
Eaton completed 5 of his 13 passes for 110 yards and threw an interception. David Jacobs had 33 rushing yards on two carries, and Aidan Sanchez and Hair both had two receptions. Sanchez finished with 67 yards.
The Riders will be off next week before hosting Afton on Friday, Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.