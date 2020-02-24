Nolan Edmundson scored 14 points Saturday night as Hulbert lost to Okemah, 71-46, in a Class 2A District Tournament championship game.
Edmundson was also the leading scorer in the Riders' win over Porter the previous night. Gabe Lewis was the only other player in double figures with 12 points.
Hulbert trailed 24-12 after the first quarter. The Riders made four shots from distance in the second quarter to go into halftime only trailing by four.
Okemah, ranked 10th in 2A, opened up the second half much like the first, outscoring Hulbert by eleven points.
The Riders only managed five points in the final frame but allowed Okemah to score fifteen.
The Riders slip to 12-11 overall on the season under head coach Jordan Hill. The loss snaps what was a three-game winning streak.
Hulbert still advances to the regional tournament. The Riders will face Central Sallisaw on Thursday at 3:00 P.M. in Okemah.
