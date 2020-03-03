The Hulbert boys basketball season came to an end Saturday after a 73-63 loss to No. 15 Wewoka in a Class 2A Regional Tournament in Okemah.
Ethan Chuculate had 21 points and Nolan Edmundson added 20 to set the pace for the Riders. Gabe Lewis was the third player in double figures for Hulbert with 11.
Wewoka's Kobey Stephens had 30 points to lead all scorers.
"We had to know where he was at all times", said coach Jordan Hill
Hulbert led the Tigers after the first quarter and went into halftime tied. Foul trouble became a problem in the second half for the Riders. Leading scorer Ethan Chuculate had to be less aggressive defensively after catching too many whistles.
"We did a great job staying in front of them and in the second half they made some shots that we did not. They're much better than their ranking reflects," said Hill
Hulbert ends the season with a final record of 14-12. Jonathan Jones is the lone senior for the Riders. All five starters will return next year along with two contributors off the bench.
There is plenty to be optimistic about next season for the Riders. Coach Jordan Hill has been impressed with what he has seen from the incoming freshman.
When asked about next season, Coach Hill says, "we'll be back."
