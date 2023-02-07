Lady Riders up record after win against Gore
The Hulbert basketball teams traveled to Gore on Feb. 6, where the Lady Riders upped their record to 9-11 with a 43-39 win over the Gore girls. The Riders were not as fortunate, falling hard to Gore, 64-38.
In non-typical fashion, only three Lady Riders scored in their game. Sadie Chambers poured in 21, Brea Lamb accumulated 16, and Alyssa Fair finished with six.
Chambers carried the Lady Riders in the first quarter with a pair of threes and one traditional basket. Lamb also scored two points, giving Hulbert a 10-2 lead.
The Lady Riders had balanced scoring the rest of the game, at least when speaking of points per quarter. They scored 11 in the second, 11 in the third, and 11 in the fourth. Gore managed six in the second, bringing up halftime with Hulbert leading 21-8.
The second half was most likely a bit unsettling for Hulbert coaches Joseph and Roger McClure, as they watched their 13-point halftime lead dwindle to 10, 32-22, at the end of the third period, and crumble even more in the fourth when Gore outscored the Lady Riders by six, 17-11. But the lead held, and the Lady Riders pulled out the victory, 43-39.
Free throw shooting was an issue with both teams. Gore made just six of 18 attempts, while Hulbert connected on six of 15 tries.
“With a week off from practice because of the weather, our main goal was to come to Gore and get a win,” said Hulbert Head Coach Joseph McClure. “It was sluggish, but we got the job done.”
Gore Pirates defeat Riders
Had the boys’ game consisted of only the second and third periods, the outcome might have had a completely different look. The Riders played Gore within one point, 14-13, in the second, and within four, 16-12, in the third.
But high school basketball games are divided into quarters, and all four count. For the visiting Riders, quarters one and four are quarters they would probably just as soon forget. The Gore Pirates hit the floor hot, rattling home 22 points while holding the Riders to eight. Even with the next two periods being as close as they were, the lopsided first gave Gore a 19-point lead going into the fourth period. The Riders could not respond, losing the quarter 12-5, and ultimately the game, 64-38.
One aspect of the game won by Hulbert was free throw shooting. The Riders made four of their seven free throws, for 57%, which, while not good, was still better than Gore’s 50% at 6-of-12.
Each team made six three-pointers.
Adam Hinkle led Hulbert with 23 of the Riders’ 38 points, including five of their six threes. Cody Botts had the other trey, and also made an old-fashioned three-point play with a basket and one.
Jake Irizarry checked in with four points, including a 2-for-2 free throw performance. Tyler Simpson and Tanner Vaughn each scored two points, and Kris Glenn made one of two free throws for one point.
The Riders are now 5-13 as they prepare for their final regular season games.
The Feb. 7 game will be Senior Night for the Hulbert teams, as they host Commerce. Gametime is 6 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 10, the Riders and Lady Riders will be at home for makeup games with Warner, starting at 6 p.m. Their final regular season game will be Feb. 14 at Warner, also starting at 6 p.m. Hulbert will host Districts on Feb. 17 against Haskell.
