The Hulbert basketball teams finished up competition at the Mounds Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 21, with the girls getting a 62-24 win over Mounds, and the boys falling to Haskell, 53-49.
The girls were led by Sadie Chambers with 13 points and Calan Teague with 12 points. They also were helped by Gabby Cook with eight points, Lily Brown with six, Sophie Shankle with five, Brea Lamb with four, and Chloe White and Kenleigh Farmer each with two.
“We shot the ball good and played really good defense today," head coach Joseph McClure said. “Also, the ball movement was great.” The girls ended up finishing seventh in the tournament.
Up next for the girls is a trip to Okay on Monday night, Jan. 23.
In the boys’ game, the Riders’ leading scorer was Tanner Vaughn with 14 points. Cody Botts had 13, Aiden Longan had six, Tyler Simpson added five, Jake Irizarry had four, and Trevor Mullens and Duke Parker had two each.
The team finished last in their tournament but will look to regroup when they play at Okay on Monday night, Jan. 23.
