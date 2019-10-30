Following a crushing 43-6 defeat at the hands of Central Sallisaw, Hulbert aims to get back on track as they travel to Warner for the last away game of the season.
Following the defeat last week, Hulbert moved to 3-5 on the season, with a 1-3 record within the district. Warner has a slightly worse record so far this season, being 2-6 overall and 1-3 within the district. Following a number of injuries last week during a rainy home game, Hulbert may have to rely on some weapons that have not seen the field as much this season.
James Bruce, quarterback and safety for Hulbert, who left the game via ambulance late during the second quarter last week may not be able to contribute this week. This injury is going to require the teams other quarterback Jonathon Jones to step up and lead the team. Jones scored the only touchdown for Hulbert last week and also got an interception.
Warner is coming off their first district win of the season over Porter, which ended with a 18-0 shutout. While Warner only attempted one pass all game, Mason Jim had staggering 49 carries for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jim is averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season and has rushed for over 100 yards in seven of the teams eight games.
Hulbert is averaging a respectable 22 points per game, over Warner’s 12 point average per game.
Hulbert will play at Warner Friday, Nov 1 at 7 p.m.
