Some teams are fortunate enough to play at home for Districts, some aren't. The Hulbert teams have a two-hour bus ride to Howe this Saturday for their District play.
The Lady Riders (7-15) are quite young, with no seniors on the team. Their main juniors are Dillin Stilwell, Alyson Cole, and Lily Brown; sophomores are Gabby Cook, Brea Lamb, Alyssa Fair, and Chloe White; and the freshmen are Calan Teague, and Maddy Potts.
Gabby Cook averages 11 points per game, and Brea Lamb is close behind with 10 ppg. Lamb is also the leading rebounder at approximately 7 boards per game.
"We haven't had to drive that far much," Coach Joseph McClure said, "so we're going to get there early, 45 minutes to an hour before game time, let the girls walk around and shoot around some. And we're going to leave (Hulbert) early enough to stop somewhere, walk around and stretch some."
Walker said Howe has five senior starters, some around six feet tall. "I told my girls this is going to be one of the best teams they'll face their entire high school career," he said.
Howe is ranked #1 in 2A, and have been the favorite to win it all.
"I expect our girls to go down there and compete well," McClure concluded.
If Hulbert loses Saturday, they will play next Thursday in Regionals, also at Howe. If they win this Saturday, they play next Friday in Howe.
The Riders ( ren't 100%, with two starters out with injuries. Aiden Sanchez tore his ACL back in December, and is out for the season. Adam Hinkle tore his Achilles tendon in January, and is also out for the season. Consequently, Coach Jordan Hill is relying on, and is confident with the following Riders: senior David Jacobs; junior Kris Glenn; sophomores Aiden Longan and Trevor Mullins; and freshmen Tanner Vaughn, Braxton Foster, and Tyler Simpson.
Jacobs is the leading scorer, averaging 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds per game. Longan is averaging eight rebounds and seven points per game.
"Our freshmen are really stepping up for us, and any night, they can get about 12-16 points for us," Hill said. "They're not always consistent, but they're all good shooters. Kris Glenn is also able to score big."
Hill said Howe is ranked 16th in the state, and they're big, strong, and athletic. "We haven't played in about two weeks now, so we've have some time to prepare for them," he said. "Right now, we're 7-13, and some people haven't really expected us to do well.
"Maybe we can surprise some people, and win this weekend, and win next week as well," he said. "Tonight, we're bonding, and are going to watch 'Hoosiers" tonight. We haven't played at Howe before, and it's kinda hard to visualize their gym.
"We're hoping we'll be inspired, and will play the way I know we can," he said.
