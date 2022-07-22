The Hulbert Riders basketball camp took place last week, and according to Hulbert Athletic Director and Head Basketball Coach Jordan Hill, it was a huge success.
"We had 34 campers between second grade and ninth grade," Hill said, "and they played fun games, all while learning the game."
Truth be told, many believe basketball consists of dribbling the ball, and shooting it through the net for a score. Basically, that is correct…with variations, expansions, corrections, etc.
"Each day we worked on the fundamentals of basketball," Hill said.
Sounds simple enough, right? "We worked on dribbling," he said, "with both the right hand and the left. We worked on triple threat, and BEEF."
Yes, the acronym B.E.E.F., for shooting the ball, which stands for "...Balance, Eyes on the target, Elbow in, and Follow through," Hill said.
A quick show of hands of "older" readers, how many remember being taught B.E.E.F.? None? Perhaps that could be why high schoolers from 40-50 years ago would probably be embarrassed by fifth and sixth graders of today.
Even when the campers weren't in "learning mode," they were still learning.
"We played fun games such as dribble tag, sharks and minnows, and free throw gotcha," Hill said, "as well as 4-Up and 5-on-5."
During the last hour of each day, the older kids worked on defense and played 2-on-2, he said.
"The kids did a great job at camp," Hill concluded, "and I feel they learned a lot!"
The Riders camp is an annual tradition, open to Hulbert students entering grades 2-9, boys and girls, and is staffed by basketball coaches and upperclassmen players.
Hill said there were three girls and 21 boys in this year's camp, and that it was staffed by himself and coaches Nick Pruitt and Joel Hill.
"Eleven of my high school boys helped with camp," he said.
