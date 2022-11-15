Hulbert hosting junior high tournament; championship, consolation games Thursday

HULBERT - The Hulbert Schools and Athletic Department are hosting a junior high basketball tournament this week, with only Thursday left to play.
Boys' and girls' junior high teams from Hulbert, Braggs, Peggs, Oaks, Norwood, Wright Christian Academy, and Grand View are involved in the tournament.
Monday night in the girls' bracket, with Hulbert 1 defeating Braggs; Peggs winning over Oaks; Grand View victorious over Hulbert 2; and Norwood beating Wright Christian.
Tuesday, the Oaks girls defeated Braggs, and Wright CA defeated Hulbert 2 in the losers' bracket. In the winners' bracket, Grand View defeated Norwood, and the final girls' game of the night was being played at press deadline.
In the boys' bracket, on Monday Hulbert 1 defeated Braggs; Peggs beat Oaks; Grand View defeated Hulbert 2; and Wright Christian beat Norwood.
Tuesday in the boys' losers' bracket, Braggs was a winner over Oaks, and Norwood defeated Hulbert 2. On the winners' side of the bracket, Grand View defeated Wright CA, and the final game of the night between Hulbert 1 and Peggs was still to be played.
Watch for more details on Thursday's schedule in the Thursday edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
