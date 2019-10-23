Following a staggering 53-20 win over Talihina, Hulbert will aim to keep the momentum moving forward as they host the Sallisaw Central Tigers on Thursday night.
This game will not be an easy one for the Riders, however, as the Tigers are currently undefeated within the district and have a 5-1 record overall. Central has scored a staggering 265 points over six games, averaging 44 points a game. The Riders will have to be firing back hard to match the powerful Tiger offense.
“The plan on offense is to split up the passing and running game as much as possible,” said Scott Sapulpa, Hulbert head coach. “The weather is always a factor, so if it is soaking wet outside we’ll definitely try to keep it on the ground as much as possible.”
The Riders have a very unique offense to keep opposing teams guessing. Bruce James and Jonathon Johnson are both very pivotal to the success of the team with their abilities to both throw and run the ball.
“We like to keep the opponents guessing by playing both Bruce James and Jonathon Johnson at quarterback,” said Sapulpa. “We’ve been doing it all year and they are both exceptional athletes.”
A major part of the Tigers' offense is the combination of Bryce Edwards, running back, and Maddox Edwards, quarterback. With their speed and decision making, their read option play calling can be very hard to track and take down.
The game will take place Thursday, Oct 24 at 7 p.m. at Hulbert. The forecast calls for rain and temperatures in the high 40s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.