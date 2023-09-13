For the first time this season, Hulbert football plays in front of a home crowd for its week three showdown.
After a pair of road losses, the Riders are looking to pick up their first win of the season at a familiar place. Despite two big losses to start the season, HHS Head Coach Chad Botts knows that his team should not panic.
“We’re not going to panic. We are in a state where if we want to move forward it’s up to us”, Botts said after the week two loss.
“We have to get it to where we are playing against ourselves and we are controlling that. Tonight we did not do that.”
Along with playing in front of a home crowd for the first time, the Riders will also be playing their first game this season on Thursday. On Sept. 14, the Riders will face off against a 1-1 Nowata.
NHS won a close week one, outlasting Chelsea 20-16.
In week two, the Ironmen were on the other end of a nail-biter. Coming down to the end, the Ironmen lost 15-12. When these teams met last season, the Riders lost to the Ironmen 42-19 in one of two NHS wins from 2022.
So far this season the Riders are averaging just six points a game while giving up an average of 54.5 points per game.
Kickoff for the Riders vs. Ironmen is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hulbert.
