Hulbert has implemented a three-phase plan for its athletic programs over the summer months.
Phase One, which began on June 1, will run through June 26. It states, “All sports will schedule separate workouts for their individual sports. Strength and conditioning will be the focus to allow student athletes to adapt back into shape physically and mentally. Coaches will take safety as priority one. Student athletes will be required to follow recommendations set forth by the OSSAA (Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association).
Following Phase One will be dead week, which will be from June 29 to July 5. No practice or workouts are permitted during the dead week.
Phase Two, from July 6 to July 15, will focus on strength and conditioning.
Phase Three will begin on July 15 and will permit team practices and camps.
“It’s just been an experience, this whole thing,” Hulbert Athletic Director Chad Botts said on Wednesday. “It’s just something we’re not used to. Our kids are glad to be back and even with that we still have to stress social distancing, good hygiene and safety. Good hygiene and safety has always been preached. It’s just a different mentality.
“We’re preparing. We’re preparing for the unknown. We’ve never faced an upcoming season where we’re hopeful that we can do it, but then we never know. We’re just going to go with a game plan that we’re going to have our season and we’re going to be ready, but in the back of your head you have to be a little cautious about it because you never know.”
