For just the second year, Hulbert High School is offering golf for girls, and four aspiring young ladies have taken the club in hand…literally. And they are being quite successful, too. At a tournament in Kansas earlier this week, hosted by the Kansas Lady Comets at Flint Ridge Golf Course, the Lady Riders, led by seniors Lilly Chambers and Chessalyn Rankin, competed against seven other teams, including Kansas, Keys, and Sequoyah. When the final tally was made, Chambers had finished with the top overall score, shooting an 86.
Coach Nick Pruitt said he was really proud of the girls, and that he was glad to see more schools offering golf for the students. “Golf gives kids that don’t play some of the more traditional sports an opportunity to participate,” he said.
Besides Chambers and Rankin, the Lady Riders golf team includes junior Emily Ramos and sophomore Shelby Tannehill.
The Hulbert boys golf team is very young, Pruitt said, sporting just one senior, Trey West, and five freshmen, Logan Deer-in-Water, Ruben Ramos, Jonathan Rodriguez, Evan Teague, and Holden Turney.
“The boys haven’t played in any tournaments yet,” Pruitt said, “but we have one coming up. We’ll see how the boys do then.”
Monday, the Hulbert junior high teams will be in a tournament at Sequoyah State Park. Thursday, both high school teams will compete at Page Belcher in Tulsa, and Friday, the high school boys will be in a tournament at Flint Ridge.
The Keys golf teams: have done fairly well, so far this season. The girls team has won two tournaments, and placed second in two others. Coach Dick Goss said the boys’ team placed third in their only tournament to date.
Goss said he’s been really proud of the girls for winning the tournaments they’ve won, and doing as well as they’ve been doing. “We graduated two seniors, one was All State, and the girls this year have been working to keep the tradition alive of making the state tournament,” Goss said. “(The Keys Lady Cougars) have made state every year since 2008.”
The Keys Lady Cougar golf team consists of Carlee Gideon, Lilly Massingill, Jaycee Gideon, Chloe Barnes, and Kylie Forrest. They will compete Monday at Muldrow.
The Keys boys’ golf team includes Evan Harkreader, Reed Trimble, Jackson Tarrance, Josiah Wolff, and Gabe Enlow. Their next outing will be at Canadian on Wednesday.
