The Hulbert Lady Riders are competing in the Ketchum Slow-Pitch Tournament, and so far, have lost one and won one.
The Lady Riders were unceremoniously clawed by the Fairland Lady Owls, 13-5, in their first game of the tournament, then came back in their second game to put out the Chelsea Lady Dragons’ fire, 5-4.
Against Fairland, things started out good for the Hulbert girls. In the top of the first inning, with one out, Sadie Chambers reached on an error. Chassidy Crittenden stepped to the plate, fouled off the first pitch, then parked one over the left field fence, giving the Lady Riders a 2-0 lead.
After Fairland scored one in the bottom of the inning, the Lady Riders added a third run in the second inning on a walk to Callie Price, back-to-back singles by Kenleigh Farmer and Hailey Thompson, and a sacrifice fly by Kaiya Dearborn that plated Price.
That’s when the cinch straps broke. Fairland scored seven runs in the second inning, going up 8-3, and never looked back.
The Lady Riders scored five runs, on eight hits, struck out just once, drew two walks, and on defense, committed just four errors. Besides Crittenden’s home run, Dearborn had a double.
Chambers, Calan Teague, Alli Justice, Farmer, Thompson, and Eryn-Jo Gibson all had singles in the game.
Against Chelsea, the game was tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Farmer became the team hero of the moment with a bases-loaded, two-out, walk-off single up the middle, scoring Teague, and ending the game.
At press deadline, the Lady Riders were stepping on the field to take on the Quapaw Lady Wildcats.
More in-depth details of the Chelsea game, as well as coverage of the Quapaw game, and any other games the Lady Riders play in the tournament can be found at www.tahlequahdailypress.com.
