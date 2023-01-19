The Hulbert Lady Riders fell, 38-33, in their opening game in the Mounds Invitational, Thursday, Jan. 19.
Sadie Chambers was the leading scorer for Hulbert, with 14 points. Brea Lamb was next with six.
“We didn’t make shots today and missed free throws hurt us today as well,” said Hulbert Head Coach Joseph McClure.
The Lady Riders were able to score 18 points in the fourth quarter to try to mount a comeback but it wasn’t enough.
The Hulbert Lady Riders will play Friday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.