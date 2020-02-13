Hulbert took revenge Thursday night over Vian after losing to them in January.
The Riders improve to 10-10 and snapped their four-game losing streak after a 71-66 win over Vian, who falls to 16-5 nearing the end of the regular season.
A huge third quarter performance from the Riders and a 26-point performance from Gabe Lewis put the team over the top during the upset, comeback victory over the Class 3A No. 19 Wolverines.
The Wolverines took an early 19-12 lead over the Riders in the first quarter. Lewis knocked down three field goals and Nolan Edmundson made a 3-pointer in the quarter.
Lewis, Edmundson and Ethan Chuculate each made another 3 before halftime, but the Wolverines maintained their 35-26 lead into the second half.
The Riders' defense came out hot to start the third quarter. The team held the Wolverines to only five points while the offense put up 23 points in the quarter. Six different Riders scored during the quarter and took a 49-40 lead into the final quarter. Lewis led the team in scoring with seven points during the quarter, including knocking down another 3-points.
Lewis went 5-5 from the free-throw line and made a pair of field goals to fend off the Wolverines in the final quarter. The Wolverines scored 26 points in the final eight minutes of the game, but the Riders' 18 points were enough to prevent the loss.
Lewis lead the team with 26 points. Chuculate and Edmundson scored 15 and 14 points respectively.
Hulbert finishes the regular season Monday night when they host Porter. Hulbert got the best of Porter on Dec. 13 when they left Porter with a 61-29 win.
Lady Riders continue to struggle: Hulbert falls to 1-16 after getting swept by Vian Thursday night. Hulbert was outscored 72-29.
The Class 3A Lady Wolverines took control of the game from the start as they put up 27 points in the opening quarter. They finished with a 27-7 advantage at the end of the quarter after Corrie Davis scored four points and Lily Chambers buries a 3-points.
Chambers made a pair of 3s in the second quarter, but they were the team's only points scored before halftime. The Lady Riders trailed 40-13 at halftime.
Davis made a 3-pointer while Chambers and Kaylei Cannon each made a field goal in the third quarter. The Lady Wolverines had a commanding 54-20 lead entering the final quarter.
Chambers buried a pair of 3s in the final quarter, her fifth of the game. She led the team in scoring with 17 points. Davis scored eight points while Cannon and Alison Cole each had two.
Hulbert looks to finish the regular season with a win over Porter. Porter is 5-16 but previously beat Hulbert 41-18 on Dec. 13. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Monday night in Hulbert.
