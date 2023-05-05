The Hulbert Riders baseball team’s team managed just one run in a 17-1 loss to Preston in the first round of the Regional tournament on Friday, May 5.
The lone run the Riders picked up came a whole 24 hours before the game was finished. Originally scheduled for Thursday, May 4, the two teams got through just an inning and a half before rain postponed the game.
Through that postponement, the Riders were down 6-1.
Hulbert got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning when Ethan Reese’s leadoff single came around to score on a fielder’s choice. Preston would quickly respond with six runs in the bottom half.The rain then came in the bottom of the second inning.
When the game resumed, Preston wasted no time in picking up where they left off. Present went on to pick up 10 runs in the second inning. Seven base hits, four walks, and one error led to the blow-up from the Riders.
While Preston was exploding for a big win, the Riders had no answer. Picking up just one more base hit the rest of the game, Hulbert had just two hits the whole game.
Preston picked up another run in the fourth inning to cap off the win 17-1.
Reese led the way at the plate for the Riders going one-for-two with a hit, a walk, and a runner batted in. Ethan Thompson reached base all three times via a walk.
The loss moves the Riders’ record to 17-17-1. The Riders will be back in action later Friday at an undetermined time and opponent.
