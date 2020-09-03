Hulbert couldn’t get anything going with its bats and were blanked by Panama, 7-0, Thursday in Hulbert.
The Lady Riders, who were coming off a doubleheader sweep of Central Sallisaw on Monday, were limited to just three hits — singles from Amaya Rodriguez, Lilly Chambers and Savanna Hamby. They also left four runners on base.
The setback drops Hulbert to 5-9 overall and 2-3 in District 2A-5 under head coach Bobby Tehee. The Razorbacks improve to 7-6 overall and get even at 4-4 in district play.
Panama got all it would need with a pair of runs in the opening frame off Chambers, who allowed five earned runs on nine hits across seven innings. Chambers closed with two strikeouts and issued two walks.
The Razorbacks added a single run in the third inning and pulled away with a four-run sixth.
Hulbert, retired in order over the first three innings, picked up its first hit on a Rodriguez one-out infield single in the fourth. Chambers followed with a base hit to left field, and after Haylee Mullins lined out, Hamby reached on an error to load the bases. The Lady Riders couldn’t capitalize and the scoring threat ended with Rodriguez was caught trying to steal home.
Hulbert left a baserunner stranded in the fifth after Kalanee Keener was hit by a pitch, and again in the seventh when Hamby got aboard on an infield single.
The Lady Riders will step outside of district play on Tuesday, Sept. 8 when they visit Porter.
